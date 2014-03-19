New Issue- AIB prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.501

Yield 2.328 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 135.2bp

Over the 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Danske, HSBC

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Irish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1048644907

