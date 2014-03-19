FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- AIB prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- AIB prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.501

Yield 2.328 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 135.2bp

Over the 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Danske, HSBC

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Irish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1048644907

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
