March 19, 2014 / 2:42 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Societe Generale prices 1 bln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 35 Basis points

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 36 Basis points

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0867620303

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

