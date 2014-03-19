New Issue-Societe Generale prices 1 bln euro 2016 FRN

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 35 Basis points

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 36 Basis points

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0867620303

