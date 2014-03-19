New Issue- IDBI prices $300 mln 2019 bond

March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower IDBI Bank Limited, acting through its Dubai

International Financial Centre branch

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 25, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.71

Reoffer price 99.71

Yield 5.061 pct

Spread 350 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the CT5

Payment Date March 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB,

HSBC & The Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1048474396

