New Issue- IDBI prices $300 mln 2019 bond

March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower IDBI Bank Limited, acting through its Dubai
International Financial Centre branch
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 25, 2019
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.71
Reoffer price 99.71
Yield 5.061 pct
Spread 350 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the CT5
Payment Date March 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB,
HSBC & The Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
