FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Shell prices a dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 19, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Shell prices a dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Shell International Finance

Guarantor Royal Dutch Shell

****

Tranche 1

Maturity Date March 24 2021

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.489

Yield 1.703 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1048521733

****

Tranche 2

Maturity Date March 24 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.55

Yield 2.544 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1048529041

****

Common Terms

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Payment Date March 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.