New Issue-Shell prices a dual tranche deal

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Shell International Finance

Guarantor Royal Dutch Shell

****

Tranche 1

Maturity Date March 24 2021

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.489

Yield 1.703 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1048521733

****

Tranche 2

Maturity Date March 24 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.55

Yield 2.544 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1048529041

****

Common Terms

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Payment Date March 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

