New Issue-Unilever prices 250 mln stg 2018 bond

March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Unilever PLC

Guarantor Unilever NV and Unilever United States, Inc.

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 19, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Yield 2.074 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT

Payment Date March 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley & Santander GBM

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London & NYSE Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1048655184

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)