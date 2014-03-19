New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 500 mln euro 2017 FRN

March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA
Guarantor The Notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable
first demand guarantee from the States of
Belgium, France and Luxembourg
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 25bp
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)