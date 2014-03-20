New Issue-SPS prices 300 mln SFR 2021 bond

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swiss Prime Site AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.268

Reoffer price 99.593

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0234274493

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)