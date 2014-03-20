New Issue-SPS prices 300 mln SFR 2021 bond

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swiss Prime Site AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 16, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.268
Reoffer price 99.593
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
