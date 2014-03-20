New Issue- Lloyds prices multi tranche deal

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.481 billion sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.0 pct

Spread 506 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.375 pct

Spread 529 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.875 pct

Spread 483 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 200-1

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 1.494 billion sterling

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.625 pct

Spread 501 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 200-1

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds, BAML, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

