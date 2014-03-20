New Issue-Landshypotek adds 125 mln SEK to 2019 FRN

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 125 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 18, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 40bp

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 925 million Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0005731593

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)