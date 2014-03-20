FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-RBC(Toronto) prices 700 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-RBC(Toronto) prices 700 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (Toronoto Branch)

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date March 27, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.95

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 46bp

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1049207993

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
