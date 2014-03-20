New Issue- Santander prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Santander Consumer Finance S.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 2, 2015

Coupon 1.15 pct

Reoffer price 99.956

Yield 1.181 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.9bp

Over the September 2015 BKO

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB,

Unicredit & Mediobanca

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English-Spanish

ISIN XS1049100099

