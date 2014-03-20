New Issue- Santander prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Santander Consumer Finance S.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 2, 2015
Coupon 1.15 pct
Reoffer price 99.956
Yield 1.181 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.9bp
Over the September 2015 BKO
Payment Date April 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Santander GBM, Societe Generale CIB,
Unicredit & Mediobanca
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English-Spanish
