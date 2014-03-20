New Issue-Munhyp adds 125 mln euros to 2022 bond

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank (Munhyp)
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date June 3, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 101.033
Reoffer price 101.033
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs, Nomura
International PLC, Unicredit Bank, UBS and WGZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
