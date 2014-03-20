New Issue-Munhyp adds 125 mln euros to 2022 bond

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank (Munhyp)

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date June 3, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.033

Reoffer price 101.033

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs, Nomura

International PLC, Unicredit Bank, UBS and WGZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000MHB06J1

