New Issue- RBS prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 25, 2024
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.632
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 300bp
over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL 168
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, ING & Santander GBM
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law (subordination governed by Scots Law)
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
