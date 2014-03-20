New Issue- RBS prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2024

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.632

Spread 265 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 300bp

over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL 168

Payment Date March 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, ING & Santander GBM

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law (subordination governed by Scots Law)

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1049037200

