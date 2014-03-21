New Issue-Rentenbank adds 75 mln stg to 2017 bond

Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 97.955
Reoffer price 97.955
Spread 51 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date March 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 625 million sterling
When fungible
