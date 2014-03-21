FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euro to 2022 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euro to 2022 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 4, 2022

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 50 basis points

Reoffer price 102.474

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 18 basis points

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banque Degroof Lux and Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0765766703

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
