New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euro to 2022 FRN

Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 4, 2022

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 50 basis points

Reoffer price 102.474

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 18 basis points

Payment Date March 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banque Degroof Lux and Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0765766703

