FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Abengoa prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Abengoa prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Abengoa Finance SAU

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 31, 2021

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.0 pct

Spread 487.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct July 4, 2021 DBR

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bankia,

Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Santander and

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B (S&P),

B (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS1048657800

144A ISIN XS1048658105

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.