New Issue-Standard Chartered prices $2 Bln 2044 bond

Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Standard Chartered
Issue Amount $2 billion
Maturity Date March 26, 2044
Coupon 5.7 pct
Issue price 99.8
Reoffer price 99.8
Yield 5.714 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date March 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, Goldman Sachs,
JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Canada and
Standard Chartered
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
