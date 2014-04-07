FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET EYE -Indian shares seen higher amid heavy M&A activity in pharma, cement
April 7, 2014

MARKET EYE -Indian shares seen higher amid heavy M&A activity in pharma, cement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday after NSE
futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.12
percent.  
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd shares on watch after the former said
it will buy the latter in a $3.2 billion all-share deal,
creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker.
 
* Ambuja Cement Ltd and Acc Ltd on watch
after the world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge
 and Holcim of Switzerland, agreed the terms
of a merger that would create a company with a market value of
around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said on
Sunday. 
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.32 billion
rupees ($38.55 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth
11.25 billion rupees.
* Asian markets were torn two ways on Monday, some following
Wall Street lower but others encouraged by U.S. jobs data that
hit the sweet spot for many investors -- firm enough to soothe
concerns about the health of the U.S. recovery but not so strong
as to hasten the end of policy stimulus. 
($1 = 60.1850 Indian Rupees)

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

