New Issue-WIBank prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Apr 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen(WIBank)

Guarantor State of Hesse

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.969

Yield 1.864 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 30.6 basis points

Over the Feb 2024 DBR

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank AG, DZ Bank, Landesbank

Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale(HELABA) and HSBC

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1R0139

