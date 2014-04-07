New Issue-WIBank prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Apr 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen(WIBank)
Guarantor State of Hesse
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.969
Yield 1.864 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 30.6 basis points
Over the Feb 2024 DBR
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank AG, DZ Bank, Landesbank
Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale(HELABA) and HSBC
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)