CORRECTED-New Issue-Unicredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

(Correction to amend Issuer name from Unicredit Bank Australia to UniCredit Bank Austria and Governing Law from German to Austrian)

Apr 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.933

Reoffer price 99.933

Reoffer Yield 1.263 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 63.6 basis points

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ BANK, ING, Nykredit Markets and UniCredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN AT000B049481

