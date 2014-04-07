New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish Lira to 2016 bond

Apr 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 7.25 pct
Reoffer price 96.19
Payment Date April 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank and JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 865 million Turkish
Lira when fungible
