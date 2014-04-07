New Issue-FMS prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Apr 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date March 14, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.569
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 23 basis points
Over the OBL #168
Payment Date April 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
