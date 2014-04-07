New Issue-FMS prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Apr 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date March 14, 2019

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.569

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 23 basis points

Over the OBL #168

Payment Date April 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

