New Issue- Vasakronan prices 200 mln SEK 2019 bond

April 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 19, 2019
Coupon 2.450 pct
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)