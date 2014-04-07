FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Cegedim adds 125 mln euros to 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 7, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Cegedim adds 125 mln euros to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Cegedim SA

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2020

Coupon 6.75 pct

Offering price 105.75

Yield 5.602 pct

Spread 489 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date April 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings B+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 425 million euro

when fungible

Reg S ISIN XS0906984272

144A ISIN XS0906984355

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.