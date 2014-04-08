New Issue-PSHypo prices a Dual Tranche Deal

Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Dual Tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (PSHypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 510 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 10, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.429
Reoffer price 100.079
Yield 0.99 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 36 basis points
Over the Government
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 143 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 15, 2025
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.855
Reoffer price 100.505
Yield 1.453 pct
Spread 5 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 41.7 basis points
Over the Government
Common Terms
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS and RAIF
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
