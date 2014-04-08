FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Turkish Lira to 2018 bond
April 8, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Turkish Lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 89.604

Reoffer price 87.979

Yield 8.999 pct

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling and 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 235 million Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0907335599

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
