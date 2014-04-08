New Issue-BEA prices 120 mln Yen 2015 bond

April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA)
Issue Amount 120 million Yen
Maturity Date April 16, 2015
Coupon 2.57 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.57 pct
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Hong Kong Branch
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) and A (S&P)
Listing Unlisted
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)