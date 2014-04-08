New Issue-Grenke prices 125 mln euro 2017 bond

Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Grenke Finance
Guarantor Genkeleasing
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.625 pct
Spread 94.76 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and SEB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
