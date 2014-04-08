FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Grenke prices 125 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Grenke prices 125 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Grenke Finance

Guarantor Genkeleasing

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.625 pct

Spread 94.76 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and SEB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1056927061

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

