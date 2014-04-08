New Issue- CCCIF prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France SA
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 22, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.947
Yield 1.136 pct
Spread 17.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
interp. FRTR 1% 11/18 and FRTR 1% 05/19 +22 bps
Payment Date April 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank
& Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
