FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- CCCIF prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 8, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- CCCIF prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France SA

(CCCIF)

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.947

Yield 1.136 pct

Spread 17.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

interp. FRTR 1% 11/18 and FRTR 1% 05/19 +22 bps

Payment Date April 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1057307487

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.