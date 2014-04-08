New Issue- EFSF prices 5.0 bln euro 2021 bond

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 7, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.191
Reoffer price 99.191
Reoffer yield 1.495 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 53.6bp
Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, DZ & JPMorgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)