New Issue- EFSF prices 5.0 bln euro 2021 bond

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 7, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.191

Reoffer price 99.191

Reoffer yield 1.495 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 53.6bp

Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, DZ & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1GOBP2

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)