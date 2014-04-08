New Issue-EDP Finance prices 650 mln euro 2019 bond

Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower EDP Finance

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.272

Yield 2.783 pct

Spread 183 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 215.7bp

Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL #168

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CaixaBank, CaixaBI, CITI, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC(B&D),ING and Millenium BCP

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

