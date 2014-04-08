FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-EBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian Real to 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian Real to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 97.807

Reoffer price 97.807

Yield 10.0 pct

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 5-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian

Real when fungible

ISIN XS0975105395

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.