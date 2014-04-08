New Issue- Wind prices dual tranche deal

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.0 pct
Spread 597 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 Bund
Reg S ISIN XS1055940206
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $2.80 billion
Coupon 7.375 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.375 pct
Spread 511 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct March 2021 UST
Reg S ISIN USL97437AJ34
Common terms
Payment Date April 23, 2014
Maturity Date April 23, 2021
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), Credit Suisse, Banca IMI, BNP,
Credit Agricole, Barclays, ING, Societe General, Unicredit,
Morgan Stanley & Natixis
Ratings Caa1 (Moody‘s), B (S&P),
B (Fitch)
Listing Lux & Euro MTF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)