New Issue-NWB prices $750 mln 2018 bond

Apr 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.587

Reoffer price 99.587

Yield 1.607 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi and TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

