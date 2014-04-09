New Issue- Suhyup prices $300 mln 2019 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Suhyup Bank

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.494

Reoffer price 99.494

Yield 2.734 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Societe Generale & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

