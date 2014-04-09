New Issue-CAFFIL adds 500 mln euos to 2028 bond

Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Caisse Francaise De Financement Local (CAFFIL)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 2, 2028
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 105.087
Reoffer price 105.087
Spread Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Natixi and Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris and Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion euros when fungible
