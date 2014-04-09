FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-CAFFIL adds 500 mln euos to 2028 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CAFFIL adds 500 mln euos to 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse Francaise De Financement Local (CAFFIL)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 2, 2028

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 105.087

Reoffer price 105.087

Spread Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Natixi and Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris and Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion euros when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.