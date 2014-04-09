New Issue- Kuntarahoitus adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kuntarahoitus Oyj
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 98.395
Reoffer price 98.395
Yield 1.575 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)