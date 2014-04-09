FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Kuntarahoitus adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2014

New Issue- Kuntarahoitus adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kuntarahoitus Oyj

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 98.395

Reoffer price 98.395

Yield 1.575 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0881328826

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
