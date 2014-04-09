New Issue- EIB adds 650 mln rand to 2019 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 650 million rand
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 91.503
Payment Date April 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 5.5 billion rand
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)