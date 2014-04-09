New Issue- AIB prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Allied Irish Bank Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.917

Yield 2.768 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 213.1bp

Over the 1.0 pct February 2019

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley

Nomura, Merrion Capital Group & Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland Ltd

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1057481084

