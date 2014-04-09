New Issue- Deutsche Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Reoffer price 99.752
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 60bp
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Deutsche Bank
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
