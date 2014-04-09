FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Reoffer price 99.752

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 60bp

Payment Date April 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Deutsche Bank

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000DB7XHM0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

