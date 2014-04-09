New Issue- Volkswagen prices 600 mln euro 2019 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 60bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 60bp
Payment Date April 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)