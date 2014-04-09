New Issue- ICADE prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ICADE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.591

Yield 2.314 pct

Spread 134.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMCIC, Lloyds, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011847714

