New Issue- ICADE prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ICADE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.591
Yield 2.314 pct
Spread 134.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMCIC, Lloyds, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
