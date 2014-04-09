FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Lloyds Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
April 9, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Lloyds Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.234

Reoffer yield 1.491 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.6bp

Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, ING, Lloyds Bank, Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1057478023

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
