New Issue- BOC prices 2.0 bln Renminbi 2016 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of China Limited, Sydney Branch
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date April 17, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group(B&D), Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
National Australia Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland
and Westpac Institutional Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
