Cadillac displaces Lexus in JD Power customer service survey
April 9, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Cadillac displaces Lexus in JD Power customer service survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s Cadillac overtook Toyota Motor Corp’s Lexus to emerge as the highest-ranked brand for customer satisfaction with dealer service, according to an annual survey by market research firm J.D. Power.

Lexus, which had topped the category in the previous five surveys, slipped to No. 3.

Volkswagen AG's Audi jumped four places to take the second spot, which was occupied by Cadillac in the previous survey. (r.reuters.com/kag48v)

Buick jumped two spots to lead the mass-market category, followed by Volkswagen and GM’s GMC.

The survey measures customer satisfaction with service at a franchised dealer facility for maintenance or repair work among owners and lessees of one to five-year-old vehicles.

The 2014 survey, released on Wednesday, was based on responses from more than 90,000 owners and lessees of 2009 to 2013 model-year vehicles. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

