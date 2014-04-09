New Issue-FGA prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Apr 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FGA Capital Ireland
Guarantor FGA Capital SPA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2019
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.502
Reoffer price 99.502
Yield 2.733 pct
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 208.3bp
Discount Margin Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan,
Royal Bank of Scotland and Unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)