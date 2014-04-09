New Issue-FGA prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Apr 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FGA Capital Ireland

Guarantor FGA Capital SPA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.502

Reoffer price 99.502

Yield 2.733 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 208.3bp

Discount Margin Over the 1.0 pct February 2019 OBL

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan,

Royal Bank of Scotland and Unicredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1057487875

