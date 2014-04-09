New Issue- Petroleos prices 1.0 bln euro 2026 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2026

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.753

Reoffer price 99.753

Yield 3.776 pct

Spread 175 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1057659838

