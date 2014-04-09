FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Stan may be the man as EM sentiment turns
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Stan may be the man as EM sentiment turns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

As the idea of picking up bargains among EM-exposed stocks gathers steam, Standard Chartered could find itself in the sweet spot.

** Stock up 13 pct since hitting nearly 2-yr low on March 20 on rising volumes as shorts cover.

** Trades at smallest premium on P/B to UK banks since the 2008 financial crisis. link.reuters.com/kyf48v

** Still a big underperformer vs the UK banking index.

** Shorts are covering, with utilization ratio falling by a fifth to 4 pct over the last week according to Markit.

** BofA-ML sales desk and Investec (4-star ranked analyst on StarMine) pushing stock on valuations.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.