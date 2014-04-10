REFILE-New Issue-EGW prices a Dual Tranche Deal

(Updated Notes for Tranche 2)

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Dual Tranche priced on Thursday.

Borrower Emissionszentrale Der Schweizer Gemeinden (EGW)

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 62 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 8, 2029

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 102.416

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swap

Payment Date May 8, 2014

ISIN CH0242193974

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 24.7 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 24, 2023

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 104.021

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swap

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Notes The issue size will total 77.6 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0242193966

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

