New Issue-Gallant Venture prices S$175 mln 2016 bond
April 10, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Gallant Venture prices S$175 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Gallant Venture Ltd.

Issue Amount S$175 million

Maturity Date April 21, 2016

Coupon 5.95 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.95 pct

Spread 536.5

Underlying govt bond Over the 2 year SGD SOR

Payment Date April 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

